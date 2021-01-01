About this product

This is an accurate, easy to adjust CO2 flow meter that supports from 10 to 60 cubic feet per hour with an electronic solenoid valve. It also comes with a tank pressure gauge, easy-to-read square-shaped flow meter, and 6 feet power cord. IT will work with any 120 V device. Simply add the tubing to disperse CO2 evenly throughout your room. If you are not using a digital CO2 controller, you will need to use a timer.



Features:



Compatible with any 120 V device

Forged brass body and bonnet for maximum strength

Safety relief valve is set for safe operation

Sintered metal inlet filter to trap impurities

No soldered joints for easy maintenance

Easy to read dual scale gauges (Bar and P.S.I.) with virtually unbreakable crew-on lean lens

Gauges meet EN 562 and BAM approved dual scale (Bar/P.S.I.) and marked for maximum working pressure

Outlet with control valve

Specifications:



Flow rate: 0.5 to 15 SCFH (Standard Cubic Feet Per Hour)

In the box:



Tank Pressure gauge

Preset regulator

Easy-to-read square-shaped CO2 flow meter

Electronic solenoid valve

6 feet power cable

Warning: 1)All CO2 tanks should be placed on a flat surface and securely mounted to a permanent structure such as a wall or metal frame. These tanks are under extreme pressure. Should one fall or be knocked over, personal injury may result. 2)Follow all local laws when transporting, storing or handling CO2. 3)PPM levels should be kept below 2500 PPM. Levels above 5000 PPM can be harmful. 4)Always completely turn off the tank valve before attaching or detaching the regulator.