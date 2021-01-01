About this product

Like healthy-looking plants? 247Garden's 30-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pots combine the ease of use of a traditional nursery pot with the benefit of a breathable container. Keep your roots cooler and breathing by planting in a 247Garden 30-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pot today.

Features



Fabric pot allows roots to breathe and grow healthier, boosts plant growth and yields

Decreased risk of transplant shock, creates improved overall root structure

Keeps plant warmer in winter and cooler in the summer

Prevents roots from circling, Decreased risk of transplant shock

Pot Dimension : 24" Diameter 15.5" Height