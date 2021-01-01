About this product

This is a 300 square foot heavy duty all-weather nylon trellis net with a 60 lb. breaking strength for supporting extremely heavy crop loads. This soft, non-burning All-Season net by 247Garden protects tender vines, foliage and fruits. With a 5 inch mesh, this trellis net is designed to help produce high-yield vegetables such as tomatoes, beans, ,peas, fruit and flowers alike by maximize the plant growth in the vertical direction. In addition, the 247Garden Trellis Netting also helps lifts up plants from the ground and reduces damage from insects, rodents and ground-rot.



Features:

5X60 FT Dimension. Covers 300 SQFT

Heavy-Duty Nylon Material for All-Season, All-Weather Gardening

60LB Breaking-Strength

Soft Non-Burning Nylon Material



Benefits of using trellis netting:

Allows plants to grow healthily and tall

Maximizes yields by increasing plant exposure to air and sunlight

Reduces damage from insects, rodents and ground-rot

Trains plants to grow vertically

Large 5 inch open mesh. Great for peas, beans, tomatoes and cucumbers

All-weather heavy-duty nylon material

Optimizes gardening space