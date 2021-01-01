Loading…
Logo for the brand 247 Garden

247 Garden

All-Season 5X60FT Trellis Netting w/ 5" Square Mesh (White, Nylon Gardening Net 300 Sqft)

About this product

This is a 300 square foot heavy duty all-weather nylon trellis net with a 60 lb. breaking strength for supporting extremely heavy crop loads. This soft, non-burning All-Season net by 247Garden protects tender vines, foliage and fruits. With a 5 inch mesh, this trellis net is designed to help produce high-yield vegetables such as tomatoes, beans, ,peas, fruit and flowers alike by maximize the plant growth in the vertical direction. In addition, the 247Garden Trellis Netting also helps lifts up plants from the ground and reduces damage from insects, rodents and ground-rot.

Features:
5X60 FT Dimension. Covers 300 SQFT
Heavy-Duty Nylon Material for All-Season, All-Weather Gardening
60LB Breaking-Strength
Soft Non-Burning Nylon Material

Benefits of using trellis netting:
Allows plants to grow healthily and tall
Maximizes yields by increasing plant exposure to air and sunlight
Reduces damage from insects, rodents and ground-rot
Trains plants to grow vertically
Large 5 inch open mesh. Great for peas, beans, tomatoes and cucumbers
All-weather heavy-duty nylon material
Optimizes gardening space
