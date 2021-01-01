About this product

CBD TINCTURES FOR SLEEP, STRESS AND ENERGY

CBD Tinctures for Sleep, Stress and Energy. Improve sleep quality, tame your stress, and improve your energy level and focus throughout the day with our all-purpose CBD Tinctures.



Do you ever have those days where you’re feeling sleepy, stressed out, or low on energy? Or you can’t seem to fall asleep at night because of anxiety, aches, etc? Our CBD Oil Tinctures are perfect for helping with any of those problems. You can improve sleep quality, energy, and anxiety problems at any time of the day in just a few seconds!



And to fit your personal preferences and needs, we have tons of CBD Tincture variants for you to pick from. Free to pick from type, flavor, size, and THC level, we’re sure you’ll be able to pick out the one that will work the best for you!



Each type of tincture will give you different results, from feeling calmed and ready for a good night’s sleep. To increased energy levels throughout the day. Or even to promote a soothing mood getting you ready to take on the rest of the day with a positive mind space.



Will I get high from CBD Oil?

Absolutely not. Even if you select one of our tinctures with less than 0.3% THC rather than THC Free. Our products are still non-psychoactive, meaning they will not get you high. So you can have the piece of mind that when you receive your package from us. Your goodies contain exactly what we say they do.



Unsure which variation to purchase? If you haven’t tried CBD much, we recommend going with the smallest option first (42mg CBD per dropper). So you can test it out and see how you like it before you order the bigger option. Pick from the types Dream, Stress, or Energy based on which benefit you feel like you want the most. And from there all you have to figure out is which flavor sounds the best!



Lab-tested for quality and purity, our CBD tinctures are formulating with the highest standard methods in mind. We use Raw Activated Distillate in order to deliver you fast acting, and long term effects with just a few drops of power-packed oil.



No matter what reason you’re using our CBD oil for, you can rest assuring our products have been tested and formulating for the highest quality possible, and have been tailored to your daily needs.



CBD Oil Tincture Reviews – Our products have been testing and rated by numerous people around the world already, with outstanding reviews. If you’re looking for a product that has already gained the trust of the population, you’ve found it!



Here at 24K CBD Plus, we only offer the best. We offer the best CBD Oil Tinctures, and almost any other CBD product you could think of! Whether you’re looking to kick back and take some CBD gummies before bed, or you’re looking for some CBG Kief to top off your bowl or pipe, we’ve got just what you need.



Here for all of your CBD needs, 24K CBD Plus has your back. Check out some of our other products too, we’re sure you’ll love them!



Organic, Active / Live – lab tested NANO MedRx Cannabinoids



Non-GMO – Colorado Grown