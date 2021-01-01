About this product

Tincture is one of the most popular and potent ways of ingesting THC. Many love it for its convenience factor in that all it takes is simply dropping it under your tongue to begin enjoying the benefits. With the THC Free CBD Tincture, it is easier than ever to dose up without having to prepare anything, so you can quickly get on with the rest of your day.



This THC Free CBD Tincture features concentrated 99 percent CBD isolate to pack a powerful punch when you take your doses. The CBD is carried on MCT oil, which is known to promote higher bioavailability in order to potentiate the CBD compounds and make them work more quickly. This means that it will take little time at all from the moment you drop the tincture beneath the tongue to when you can begin experiencing the benefits.



Depending on your frequency of use, you can choose between 30-milliliter or 60-milliliter bottle sizes. In each one, there are options of 500 milligrams, 1500 milligrams, 2500 milligrams and 5000 milligrams, so you will have the right amount depending on your tolerance and your specific needs. None of these cbd tinctures contain any THC, ensuring that they are legal and won’t induce feelings of being high. Choose from one of many flavors including mango, banana, peppermint, blueberry, strawberry, Irish cream, peach, raspberry, tiramisu or tropical punch. You can also opt for an unflavored variety depending on your taste.



Click add to cart and bring home your own bottle of THC Free CBD Tincture today.

POTENT THC-FREE CBD TINCTURE. Tincture allows you to simply drop the liquid beneath your tongue and hold it. it is in your mouth to get the CBD into your system. Sublingual dosing is one of the quickest methods of ingestion due to the nature of the tissues beneath the tongue. Thanks to the MCT oil that serves as a carrier, bioavailability is increased as well.

HIGH-QUALITY TINCTURE. Made from all-natural ingredients from the MCT oil to the CBD, the compounds in this tincture provide a safe, more bioavailable way to dose your CBD products.

TWO SIZE OPTIONS. No matter if you intend to use the tincture multiple times a day or only two times a month, you can choose the right size bottle for you. Our THC Free CBD Tincture comes in both 30-milligram and 60-milligram bottles.

VARIOUS MILLIGRAM OPTIONS. Choose from either 1500 milligrams, 2500 milligrams, and 5000 milligrams to give you three potencies to choose from.

DELICIOUS FLAVORS. Choose from mango, banana, Irish cream, peach, raspberry, tiramisu, peppermint, blueberry, strawberry or tropical punch. You can also opt for an unflavored variety depending on your taste.

THC-FREE. In our THC Free CBD Tincture, there is no THC in this vape oil. Because of this, you won’t have to worry about any mind-altering or psychoactive effects like being high. This also means you can enjoy peace of mind that this product is totally legal in all 50 states.