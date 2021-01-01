About this product

Oral absorption increases effectiveness, allowing your body to utilize all the necessary minerals and nutrients. Through oral absorption, nutrients go directly into the blood stream, then into the cells within a matter of minutes.



3BL | RELAX is an anti-stress oral spray formulated with hemp stimulating relaxation in the body and brain. Creating a sense of calm and focus, cannabinoids helps you better adapt to stress.



KEY BENEFITS:



WORKS QUICKLY: Nutrients are absorbed orally, almost instantly.

PROTECTS: Against negative effects on your metabolic, immune, cardiovascular and neurobiological functions.

TREATS: 3BL | RELAX can help to treat people struggling with chronic stress and anxiety by regulating the release of glucocorticoids.