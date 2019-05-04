3CHI
About this product
Our Delta 8 THC gummies feature 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy as well as CBC and CBN for maximum effects. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing.
Our Delta 8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They are flat out delicious and deliver a bright pop of flavor with each bite.
Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy.
Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment.
Delta 8 THC Gummies Product Description
Total ∆8THC Content: 200mg
∆8THC Content Per Gummy: 25mg
Gummies per Pack: 8
Container: Resealable mylar bags
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate
Extraction Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content: None detected
Our Delta 8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They are flat out delicious and deliver a bright pop of flavor with each bite.
Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy.
Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment.
Delta 8 THC Gummies Product Description
Total ∆8THC Content: 200mg
∆8THC Content Per Gummy: 25mg
Gummies per Pack: 8
Container: Resealable mylar bags
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate
Extraction Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content: None detected
Black Raspberry effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
15% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!