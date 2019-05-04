About this product
Our Delta 8 THC gummies feature 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy as well as CBC and CBN for maximum effects. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing.
Our Delta 8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They are flat out delicious and deliver a bright pop of flavor with each bite.
Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy.
Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment.
Delta 8 THC Gummies Product Description
Total ∆8THC Content: 400mg
∆8THC Content Per Gummy: 25mg
Gummies per Pack: 16
Container: Resealable mylar bags
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate
Extraction Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content: None detected
About this strain
From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter.
Black Raspberry effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
