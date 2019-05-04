Our Delta 8 THC gummies feature 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy as well as CBC and CBN for maximum effects. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing.



Our Delta 8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They are flat out delicious and deliver a bright pop of flavor with each bite.



Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy.



Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment.



Delta 8 THC Gummies Product Description



Total ∆8THC Content: 400mg



∆8THC Content Per Gummy: 25mg



Gummies per Pack: 16



Container: Resealable mylar bags



Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate



Extraction Material: Hemp



∆9THC Content: None detected