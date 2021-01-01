About this product

Bulk Delta 8 THC oil (also abbreviated as “Δ8THC”) in quantities of up to 200 kg/month. Batches range from 94-99% Δ8THC with 99.5% or more total cannabinoids and no Δ9THC.



Our bulk Delta 8 THC oil is the highest quality 94%+ Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol extract on the market. It’s made from hemp, federally legal, and contains 99.5%+ total cannabinoids. Our bulk delta 8 THC oil is a highly viscous, clear to medium amber, translucent oil that will not crystallize. It is so viscous that at low temperatures it behaves almost like a solid and can be snapped or broken.



Current Production: 200+ kg/month



Scalability: We can scale as large as you need



Extract Description:



Type: Delta 8 THC oil



Δ8THC Concentration: 94-99.9% Delta 8 THC



Crystallization: Does not crystallize



Origin Material: Organically grown hemp



Δ9THC Content: None detected



Terpenes: Added upon request