Logo for the brand 3CHI

3CHI

Bulk Delta 8 THC Oil – Premium Grade

Buy Here

About this product

Bulk Delta 8 THC oil (also abbreviated as “Δ8THC”) in quantities of up to 200 kg/month. Batches range from 94-99% Δ8THC with 99.5% or more total cannabinoids and no Δ9THC.

Our bulk Delta 8 THC oil is the highest quality 94%+ Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol extract on the market. It’s made from hemp, federally legal, and contains 99.5%+ total cannabinoids. Our bulk delta 8 THC oil is a highly viscous, clear to medium amber, translucent oil that will not crystallize. It is so viscous that at low temperatures it behaves almost like a solid and can be snapped or broken.

Current Production: 200+ kg/month

Scalability: We can scale as large as you need

Extract Description:

Type: Delta 8 THC oil

Δ8THC Concentration: 94-99.9% Delta 8 THC

Crystallization: Does not crystallize

Origin Material: Organically grown hemp

Δ9THC Content: None detected

Terpenes: Added upon request
