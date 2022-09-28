About CBC Isolate

Our CBC Isolate, or cannabichromene isolate testing 90-99% CBC. It is an amber to orangish-red oil that will not crystallize. It’s a perfect addition to rounding out entourage effects in formulations and is especially useful in vape formulations for thinning solutions without using foreign cutting agents.



What is CBC?

CBC is a little-known cannabinoid found in trace amounts in the cannabis plant. While not much is known from studies, we have seen it potentiate the effects of other cannabinoids. Specifically, we’ve seen individuals who previously reported no effects from CBN report full effects when CBN was paired with minor amounts of CBC.



CBC is not thought to be intoxicating, however, we have had reports from multiple individuals about obtaining Delta 9 THC-level intoxication from using CBC isolate. This is not common but has occurred.



Bulk CBC Isolate Production Capabilities

Current Production: 100 kg/month

Scalability: Dependent upon the need

Bulk Ordering Directions & Terms

For orders over 1KG, please contact us at 720-815-5550. Please have your money in place and be ready to make a purchase immediately after us answering any purchase-related questions and/or arranging your bulk production.



ONLY WIRE TRANSFERS ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENTS ON BULK ORDERS.



Shipping Information

Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. For international orders, you will be responsible for all import fees, duties, taxes, and other related costs.