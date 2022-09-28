About this product
About our CBD Isolate
Our CBD Isolate is a high-quality crystalline powder containing over 99% CBD and is extracted from USA grown hemp. It is fully legal at the state and federal level, containing no measurable THC.
What is CBD Isolate?
CBD Isolate is an extremely pure form of cannabidiol — a naturally occurring compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD has no intoxicating effects, meaning it won’t get you “high” like certain forms of THC will.
How does CBD work?
CBD interacts with a set of pathways inside the body called the endocannabinoid system. This system has two sets of receptors, the CB1 and CB2 receptors. CBD only binds with the latter. This set is responsible for affecting much of our waking experience and is what gives CBD its amazing abilities. Click here to learn more.
Bulk CBD Isolate Production Capabilities
Current Production: More than you’ll ever order at one time
Bulk Ordering Directions & Terms
For orders over 1KG, please contact us at 720-815-5550. Please have your money in place and be ready to make a purchase immediately after us answering any purchase-related questions and/or arranging your bulk production.
ONLY WIRE TRANSFERS ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENTS ON BULK ORDERS.
Shipping Information
Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. For international orders, you will be responsible for all import fees, duties, taxes, and other related costs.
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
