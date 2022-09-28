About our CBD Isolate

Our CBD Isolate is a high-quality crystalline powder containing over 99% CBD and is extracted from USA grown hemp. It is fully legal at the state and federal level, containing no measurable THC.



What is CBD Isolate?

CBD Isolate is an extremely pure form of cannabidiol — a naturally occurring compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD has no intoxicating effects, meaning it won’t get you “high” like certain forms of THC will.



How does CBD work?

CBD interacts with a set of pathways inside the body called the endocannabinoid system. This system has two sets of receptors, the CB1 and CB2 receptors. CBD only binds with the latter. This set is responsible for affecting much of our waking experience and is what gives CBD its amazing abilities. Click here to learn more.



Bulk CBD Isolate Production Capabilities

Current Production: More than you’ll ever order at one time

Bulk Ordering Directions & Terms

For orders over 1KG, please contact us at 720-815-5550. Please have your money in place and be ready to make a purchase immediately after us answering any purchase-related questions and/or arranging your bulk production.



ONLY WIRE TRANSFERS ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENTS ON BULK ORDERS.



Shipping Information

Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. For international orders, you will be responsible for all import fees, duties, taxes, and other related costs.