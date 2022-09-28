About CBG Isolate

Our CBG isolate is a pharmaceutical-grade product testing at >99% purity and is naturally extracted from CBG-dominant hemp strains grown in the USA. It comes as a fluffy, white powder and is not intoxicating.



What does CBG do?

CBG is thought to provide a number of therapeutic benefits and interacts with our bodies’ natural endocannabinoid system by binding to both CB1 and CB2 receptors. However, CBG does not produce any intoxicating effects.



Bulk CBG Isolate Production Capabilities

Current Production: 1000 kg/month

Scalability: Dependent upon the need

Bulk Ordering Directions & Terms

For orders over 1KG, please contact us at 720-815-5550. Please have your money in place and be ready to make a purchase immediately after us answering any purchase-related questions and/or arranging your bulk production.



ONLY WIRE TRANSFERS ARE ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENTS ON BULK ORDERS.



Shipping Information

Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. For international orders, you will be responsible for all import fees, duties, taxes, and other related costs.