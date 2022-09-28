About this product
About CBG Isolate
Our CBG isolate is a pharmaceutical-grade product testing at >99% purity and is naturally extracted from CBG-dominant hemp strains grown in the USA. It comes as a fluffy, white powder and is not intoxicating.
What does CBG do?
CBG is thought to provide a number of therapeutic benefits and interacts with our bodies’ natural endocannabinoid system by binding to both CB1 and CB2 receptors. However, CBG does not produce any intoxicating effects.
Bulk CBG Isolate Production Capabilities
Current Production: 1000 kg/month
Scalability: Dependent upon the need
Bulk Ordering Directions & Terms
For orders over 1KG, please contact us at 720-815-5550. Please have your money in place and be ready to make a purchase immediately after us answering any purchase-related questions and/or arranging your bulk production.
ONLY WIRE TRANSFERS ARE ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENTS ON BULK ORDERS.
Shipping Information
Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. For international orders, you will be responsible for all import fees, duties, taxes, and other related costs.
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
