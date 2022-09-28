About this product
About CBN Isolate – Distillate
This CBN isolate is a distilled oil form of cannabinol and typically tests >98% CBN. While existing “fresh” as an oil, it can quickly crystallize and may arrive as a solid with a pink/rose hue. This version of CBN isolate is a bit harder to work with than our powdered version of CBN isolate, but is less prone to crystallization when diluted with other cannabinoids, terpenes, etc., making it the better CBN isolate choice for use in vape applications.
**It crystallizes quickly and will typically arrive as a solid, but will more readily stay an oil when diluted versus our CBN powdered isolate, making it a preferred choice for vape applications or other applications that require maintaining an oil consistency as long as possible.
What is CBN?
CBN is another cannabinoid found in cannabis with mild-to-no intoxication, depending on the person. It has been shown to have possible applications as a sedative, appetite stimulant, and anxiolytic. When THC breaks down inside the cannabis plant, it converts into CBN.
How does CBN work?
CBN interacts with a set of pathways inside the body called the endocannabinoid system. CBN binds with both the CB1 and CB2 receptors in this system. Click here to learn more.
Bulk CBN Isolate Production Capabilities
Current Production: 200 kg/month
Scalability: Dependent upon the need
Bulk Ordering Directions & Terms
For orders over 1KG, please contact us at 720-815-5550. Please have your money in place and be ready to make a purchase immediately after us answering any purchase-related questions and/or arranging your bulk production.
ONLY WIRE TRANSFERS ARE ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENTS ON BULK ORDERS.
Shipping Information
Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. For international orders, you will be responsible for all import fees, duties, taxes, and other related costs.
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
