About Delta 8 Cereal Treats

Our Delta 8 cereal treats feature 50mg of Delta 8 THC in each treat for maximum effects. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing.



A slightly different oil is used on these edibles compared to our vapes, which includes minor amounts of Delta 9 for a more rounded THC experience. Our delta 8 cereal treats have zero hemp flavor and a homemade style look and taste.



Serving Size: typically 1/4 bar to 1 bar.



Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment.



Delta 8 Cereal Treats Product Description

Total ∆8THC Content: 50mg

Bars per Pack: 1

Container: Vacuum seal bag

Ingredients:

Rice Crisp Cereal Treat Ingredients: marshmallow (corn syrup, sugar, modified food starch; corn, gelatin, water, dextrose, natural flavors. tetrasodium pyrophosphate), crisp rice cereal (rice, sugar, corn syrup, salt), plant-based butter (vegetable oil blend: palm, canola, soybean, flax, olive oil) water, salt, contains 2% or less of: natural flavor, soy protein, organic soy lecithin, lactic acid, annatto extract: color) potassium sorbate, hemp oil (allergens: contains soy, may contain milk, wheat & tree nuts)

Fruity Pieces Cereal Treat Ingredients: marshmallow (corn syrup, sugar, modified food starch; corn gelatin, water, dextrose, natural flavors, tetrasodium pyrophosphate), fruity cereal (rice, sugar, corn syrup, canola oil, salt, contain 1% or less of: natural and artificial flavor, yellow 5, yellow 6, red 40, blue 1, bht), plant-based butter (vegetable oil blend: palm, canola soybean, flax. olive oil) water, salt, contains 2% or less of: natural flavor, soy protein, organic soy lecithin, lactic acid, annatto extract: color). potassium sorbate, hemp oil. (allergens: contains soy, may contain milk, wheat & tree nuts)

Chocolate Krispy Cereal Treat Ingredients: Chocolate Cereal (Rice, Sugar, Cocoa (Processed with Alkali), Canola Oil, Salt, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant)), Marshmallow (Corn Syrup, Modified Food Starch; Corn, Gelatin, Water, Dextrose, Natural Flavors, Tetrasodium Pyrosphophate), Plant-Based Butter ((Vegetable Oil Blend: Palm, Canola, Soybean, Flax, Olive Oil), Water, Salt, Hemp Oil, Contains 2% or Less Of: Natural Flavors, Soy Protein, Organic Soy Lecithin, Lactic Acid, Annatto Extract: Color), Potassium Sorbate, Hemp Oil. (Allergens: contains soy, may contain milk, wheat & tree nuts)

Extraction Material: Hemp

∆9THC Content: <0.3% Detected

Allergens: Contains Soy, May Contain Wheat, Milk & Tree Nuts

Precautions

USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.



Consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.



Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.



Delta 8 may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.



Take edibles with food or eat within 60 minutes after taking them for best effects.



Heat Issues

Delta 8 Cereal Treats don’t always do well in hot climates. 3Chi offers cold shipping. Cold shipping requires the use of FedEx Standard Overnight Shipping. Cold shipping is not available for purchases that include vape cartridges. Our edibles are not heat resistant in warmer temperatures. If you do not select cold shipping, your edibles are at a higher risk of melting while in transit.



Delta 8 Cereal Treat Legalities

Our Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. 3Chi retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. 3Chi is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of delta 8 THC. Any suggestions of effects are based on firsthand user experiences with delta 8 THC and are provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our delta 8 edibles do not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same as others.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping

Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont.