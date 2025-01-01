Pod: Premium ceramic core pod with 2 ml capacity, compatible with 3CHI pod system
Type: Broad-spectrum oil and natural terpenes
Total Oil: 2 ml
WARNING: THIS IS A HIGH-MAINTENANCE CARTRIDGE. IT WILL CRYSTALLIZE, MAY ARRIVE ALREADY CRYSTALLIZED, AND WILL REQUIRE REHEATING FOR REUSE. DO NOT PURCHASE UNLESS YOU ARE WILLING TO PERFORM THE MAINTENANCE REQUIRED FOR THIS CARTRIDGE.
Original Extraction Material: Hemp
