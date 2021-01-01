About this product

Delta 6a10a THC is also known as D6a10a, D6a, or Δ3 THC. It has two enantiomers that can exist in either an (R) or (S) conformation.



About our Delta 6a10a THC



Our bulk delta 6a10a THC oil is the highest quality Δ6a10a tetrahydrocannabinol extract on the market. It's made from hemp and is federally legal. It is extremely viscous and usually contains 50-80% Δ6a10a THC with the rest being CBN, Δ8 THC, and/or Δ10 THC.



What is Delta 6a10a THC?



Delta 6a10a THC is a derivative and isomer of CBD and Δ9THC. It is commonly reported to have different psychoactive effects than both delta 8 and delta 9. Δ6a10a is commonly mislabeled as Δ10 THC in the cannabis markets due to incorrect testing due to the compounds eluting at the same time for most HPLC methods. A tell-tale sign of misidentification of Delta 10 is that Delta 10 will crystallize in concentrations as low as 20%. So any product with a Delta 10 concentration of more than 20% is likely Δ6a10a.



There aren't many studies on Δ6a10a THC, so we are just beginning to understand what this cannabinoid can do. As with any cannabinoid, the use of Δ6a10aTHC should be considered experimental. In general, many people report feeling confident, less anxious, and more productive while using Δ6a10a THC. However, 3Chi does not make any medical claims for this product. DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR.



Extract Description

Type: Δ6a10a THC oil

Δ6a10a THC Concentration: varies per batch. Generally 50-80%

Crystallization: Does not crystallize

Origin Material: Organically grown hemp

Δ9THC Content: <0.3%

Product Weight: Tare Wt includes product lid

Shipping Information



Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. Due to Δ6a10a THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, and Utah.