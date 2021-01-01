About this product

Delta 6a10a THC is also known as D6a10a, D6a, or Δ3 THC. It has two enantiomers that can exist in either an (R) or (S) conformation.

About Delta 6a10a THC Vape Cartridge



Our Δ6a10a THC vape cartridge is the highest quality Δ6a10a tetrahydrocannabinol extract on the market. It's made from hemp and is federally legal. It is extremely viscous and usually contains 50-80% Δ6a10a THC with the rest being CBN, Δ8 THC, and/or Δ10 THC.



What is Delta 6a10a THC?



Delta 6a10a THC is a derivative and isomer of CBD and Δ9THC. It is commonly reported to have different psychoactive effects than both delta 8 and delta 9. Δ6a10a is commonly mislabeled as Δ10 THC in the cannabis markets due to incorrect testing due to the compounds eluting at the same time for most HPLC methods. A tell-tale sign of misidentification of Delta 10 is that Delta 10 will crystallize in concentrations as low as 20%. So any product with a Delta 10 concentration of more than 20% is likely Δ6a10a.



There aren't many studies on Δ6a10a THC, so we are just beginning to understand what this cannabinoid can do. As with any cannabinoid, the use of Δ6a10a THC should be considered experimental. In general, many people report feeling confident, less anxious, and more productive while using Δ6a10a THC. However, 3Chi does not make any medical claims for this product. DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR.



Delta 6a10a THC Vape Cartridge Product Description

Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1.0 ml total material

Serving Size: One puff

Servings per Vape Cartridge: Varies depending on the size of puffs

Coil: Ceramic

Tank: Glass

Ingredients: Δ6a10a THC oil and strain-specific terpenes of your choice

Delta 6a10a THC Vape Cartridge Extract Description

Type: Δ6a10a THC oil with natural terpenes

Amount of Extract: 1.0 ml

Δ6a10a THC Concentration: Varies per batch. Generally 50-80%.

Origin Material: Organically grown hemp

Δ9THC Content: <0.3%

Natural Terpenes: Yes

Directions



Our Delta 6a10a vape cartridges are compatible to a 510 compatible battery. You will need to have a 510 compatible battery. Batteries are not included with our vapes and must be purchased separately. Attach the cartridge to a 510 compatible battery and inhaling with lips around the mouthpiece. Do not unscrew mouthpiece. Keep at room temperature and upright to prevent leaking. Keep out of sunlight and in a cool, dark place for longest life of product. Product may go bad or lose its potency if subjected to extreme heat or sunlight for long periods.



DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT



Consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.



Delta 6a10a THC Disposable Vape Cartridge Effects

Happy

Energetic

Motivated



There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of Δ6a10a, and everything that follows is based on firsthand user experiences with Δ6a10a and is provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our Δ6a10a disposable vape cartridge does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Δ6a10a metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Important Product Notes

DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR.

This Delta 6a10a vape cartridge may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.

Δ6a10a will likely cause you to fail a drug test. Do not use this product if you need to pass a drug test.

This Delta 6a10a THC vape cartridge can be intoxicating to some people. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product.

There is supposed to be air at the top of the tank. Over time the oil gradually soaks into the coil area creating space at the top of the tank. This can be as much as 40% of the total amount, which can make tanks appear partly unfilled.

Our Δ6a10a vape cartridge is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 6a10a extract is 100% derived from hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. 3Chi is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all liabilities pertaining to your purchase.

Vape Cartridge Age Requirements



All vape cartridge purchases require age verification for retail customers only. Please follow the Age Verification step-by-step instructions at checkout. Some purchases may require proof of photo identification. For all questions regarding this, please contact our support team here.



D6a10a Vape Cartridge Shipping Exclusions



3Chi retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. If your state laws have been recently updated or you feel there is language supporting Delta 6a10a's legality in your state, please reach out to us at support@3chi.com with excerpts from the bill supporting your case, as well as links to the full-text versions of your state laws for our review.



Delta 6a10a THC Vape Cartridge Troubleshooting



Clogging is a common issue with any Delta 6a10a THC vape cartridge. This most often occurs due to un-inhaled vapor remaining in the airway after use, and, upon cooling, the vapor turns back into an oil and sticks to the inner walls of the vape cartridge airway. Over time this will continually build up until there is total blockage of the airway with Δ8THC oil. You can fix this by inserting a skinny item, like an unwound paperclip into the airway and scraping the walls to remove the excess oil. This oil is safe to consume orally if you wish.



A temporary solution is to preheat your cartridge in order to create warm vapors that loosen the oil in the airway. While this may create a temporary hole in the airway blockage, which will allow the Delta 6a10a THC vape cartridge to be used, the blockage is likely to reoccur immediately after use and may eventually lead to oil build that works its way out of the airway and into your mouth at some point.



Prevention or delay of these clogs is possible by clearing the airway fully after use. The less remaining vapor, the slower the buildup of oil. Another way is to take smaller hits. Larger hits tend to thicker vapor (i.e. more oil) in the airway compared to hits of 3 seconds or less.