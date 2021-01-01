About this product

Our Delta 8 THC distillate syringe is a 1 ml graduated glass, Luer lock syringe containing the highest quality 94-99% Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol on the market and has 99.5% or higher total active cannabinoids. It’s 100% hemp-derived and federally legal.



Delta 8 THC distillate is a highly viscous, clear to medium amber, translucent oil that will not crystallize. It is so viscous that at low temperatures it behaves almost like a solid. Because of this, you will not be able to push the oil out of the syringe without first heating it or you may end up breaking the glass syringe or the plastic plunger. See the directions below for more details. The concentration of Delta 8 THC will vary between 94-99% depending on the batch.



Ingredients: Delta 8 THC distillate



Includes a 1/2″, 14 gauge blunt tip needle for dispensing.



Extract Description:



Type: Delta 8 THC distillate



Delta 8 THC Concentration: 94-99% Δ8THC



Crystallization: Does not crystallize



Origin Material: Organically grown hemp



Δ9THC Content: None detected



Terpenes: No