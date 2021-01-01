Loading…
Logo for the brand 3CHI

3CHI

Delta 8 THC Distillate Syringe

About this product

Our Delta 8 THC distillate syringe is a 1 ml graduated glass, Luer lock syringe containing the highest quality 94-99% Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol on the market and has 99.5% or higher total active cannabinoids. It’s 100% hemp-derived and federally legal.

Delta 8 THC distillate is a highly viscous, clear to medium amber, translucent oil that will not crystallize. It is so viscous that at low temperatures it behaves almost like a solid. Because of this, you will not be able to push the oil out of the syringe without first heating it or you may end up breaking the glass syringe or the plastic plunger. See the directions below for more details. The concentration of Delta 8 THC will vary between 94-99% depending on the batch.

Ingredients: Delta 8 THC distillate

Includes a 1/2″, 14 gauge blunt tip needle for dispensing.

Extract Description:

Type: Delta 8 THC distillate

Delta 8 THC Concentration: 94-99% Δ8THC

Crystallization: Does not crystallize

Origin Material: Organically grown hemp

Δ9THC Content: None detected

Terpenes: No
