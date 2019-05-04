Loading…
Delta 8 THC Gummies

HybridTHC 19%CBD
Our Delta 8 THC gummies feature 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy as well as CBC and CBN for maximum effects. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing.

Our Delta 8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They are flat out delicious and deliver a bright pop of flavor with each bite.

Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy.

Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment.

Total ∆8THC Content: 200mg or 400mg

∆8THC Content Per Gummy: 25mg

Gummies per Pack: 8 or 16

Container: Resealable mylar bags

Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and
Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate

Extraction Material: Hemp

∆9THC Content: None detected

13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
15% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
