About this product

Our Delta 8 THC tincture contains a broad spectrum hemp extract with Delta 8 THC, other cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBN, CBDv, CBG, etc), and terpenes that help with effectiveness, and MCT as a carrier oil. The terpenes give this product a plant taste, so be aware of that.



NOTE: THIS PRODUCT IS NOT FOR USE IN A VAPE!



Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E



Delta 8 THC Tincture Extract Description:



Type: Broad spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes



Delta 8 THC Content: 300 mg (10 mg/ml), 600 mg (20 mg/ml), or 1200 mg (40 mg/ml)



Extraction Material: Hemp



Original Extraction Method: Ethanol



∆9THC Content: None detected



Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes