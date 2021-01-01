3CHI
About this product
Our Delta 8 THC tincture contains a broad spectrum hemp extract with Delta 8 THC, other cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBN, CBDv, CBG, etc), and terpenes that help with effectiveness, and MCT as a carrier oil. The terpenes give this product a plant taste, so be aware of that.
NOTE: THIS PRODUCT IS NOT FOR USE IN A VAPE!
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E
Delta 8 THC Tincture Extract Description:
Type: Broad spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes
Delta 8 THC Content: 300 mg (10 mg/ml), 600 mg (20 mg/ml), or 1200 mg (40 mg/ml)
Extraction Material: Hemp
Original Extraction Method: Ethanol
∆9THC Content: None detected
Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes
