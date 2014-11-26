About this product
Effects: Focus/Clarity/Motivating
Flavor: Sweet citrus with an earthiness
Our .5 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge features over 475mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and ~25mg of CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:
500mg total extract
475mg Delta 8 THC (95%+)
25 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our .5ml packaging will say “approximately 450mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our extracts typically test higher. You should always go by the actual testing, not the packaging.
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
Green Crack effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.