About this product

About Sleep CBD Oil

Sleep CBD Oil contains a premium broad-spectrum hemp extract at the CBD concentration of your choice, blended with a natural terpene blend designed for sleep, and non-detectable levels of THC.



All of our CBD is extracted from organically grown hemp using CO2, to prevent toxic pesticides and solvents ending up in your final product.



Product Description

Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml

Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides

CBD Extract Description

Type: Broad spectrum hemp extract

Amount of CBD: 100 mg (3.3mg CBD/mL), 250 mg (8.3mg CBD/mL), 500 mg (16.7mg CBD/mL), 1000 mg (33.3mg CBD/mL), 1500 mg (50mg CBD/mL), 3000 mg (100mg CBD/mL), or 5000 mg (166.7mg CBD/mL)

Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp

Extraction Method: CO2

THC Content: None detected

Plant-Based Terpenes: Yes



Directions

Measure the desired amount of Sleep CBD Oil Tincture using the metered dropper and use it as desired. Must be at least 18 years of age or the legal age of use in your state or territory. Consult a doctor before use.



Refrigeration is not necessary, but is encouraged as it will extend the life of the oil. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Do not touch dropper to skin, mouth, or any surface between or during use to help prevent contamination.