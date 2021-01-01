About this product

Our exclusive custom terpenes are designed in-house to give superior flavor and effect enhancements. We use combinations of botanical and cannabis-derived terpenes to formulate these blends.



CLICK TO GO TO LAB TESTING PAGE



Exclusive Terpene Blends Product Description

Description: Glass vile container with plastic screw-top lid

Amount per jar: 1G

Serving size: Dependent upon use

Servings per jar: Varies depending on usage amounts

Using Terpenes

3Chi’s terpenes are most often used in vape, dab, and tincture products created at home.



Vape and dab products typically use 1-5% cannabis-derived terpenes.



Tinctures typically use 0.01-0.5% terpenes.



NEVER USE TERPENES UNDILUTED.WE DO NOT RECOMMEND ANY TOPICAL APPLICATION OR INTERNAL CONSUMPTION OF TERPENES. ANY PERCENTAGES LISTED ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. AMOUNTS ARE BASED ON ANECDOTAL CANNABIS-INDUSTRY FEEDBACK. THESE ARE NOT SPECIFIC RECOMMENDATIONS OF USE.



Restrictions on Use

Do not use if you are pregnant, nursing or a person with or at risk of serious health conditions. This product does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consumers should determine and conduct their own safety standards and testing.DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR.

