THCO Acetate is short for Delta 8 THC O Acetate, an acetylated version of Delta 8. Our THCO Acetate is a hemp-derived and distilled oil.



About Our Distilled THCO Acetate



Our THCO Acetate is made with safe compounds and is the highest quality THC-O product on the market. It's a fluid oil with a viscosity similar to CBC or our CBD vape oil. It is incredibly smooth when vaped or dabbed. It has an initial onset time of 10-20 minutes with effects continuing to increase for up to an hour after inhalation for some. Ingesting this product has a similar onset of delta 8 or delta 9. This product can be as much as 3 times more potent than delta 8 or delta 9 for some.



IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT YOU ONLY TAKE 1 PUFF AND WAIT 30-60 MINUTES BEFORE TAKING ANOTHER PUFF TO ASSESS YOUR TOLERANCE LEVEL. DO NOT ASSUME YOUR DELTA 8 OR DELTA 9 TOLERANCE TRANSLATES TO THIS COMPOUND.



What is THCO Acetate?



THCO is the abbreviation for Delta 8 THC O Acetate. It is a cannabinoid likely found in the plant although reference standards for testing Delta 8 THC O Acetate do not exist that can verify it. However, there are 2 publications (1 & 2) that show the existence of Delta 9 THC O Acetate being found in cannabis, which means it’s almost certainly found in cannabis in lower amounts similar to the difference in Delta 9 THC and Delta 8 THC concentrations found in the plant. Like most cannabinoids other than CBD and Delta 9, little is known about the short and long-term effects or safety of this compound. We do know that it has been reported to be as much as 3 times stronger than delta 9. It tends to take longer to take effect (as much as 60 minutes after inhalation to feel full effects), but once it does more users report an almost “spiritual” sensation that isn’t found with any cannabinoid. Do not consume this product without approval from a doctor.



