About this product

Our .5 ml THCv vape cartridge features almost 400mg of 100% hemp-derived THCv, an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin, and almost 100 mg of a custom blend of CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBDv, and terpenes.



500mg total extract

400mg THCv

50 mg blend of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDv, and other hemp compounds

50 mg custom blend of terpenes



no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Ingredients: Broad Spectrum THCv oil and a custom blend of terpenes



THCv Vape Cartridge Extract Description:



Type: Broad-spectrum THCv with natural terpenes



Amount of Extract: 500 mg



THCv Content: ~400 mg



Extraction Material: Hemp



∆9THC Content: less than 0.3% (typically none detected)



Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes



What is THCv?



THCv is an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin, and is a cannabinoid with few formal scientific studies on it. THCv is a potential antagonist or agonist of the CB1 receptor, depending on the dose. There are thoughts that it could be good for suppressing appetite, but there are not enough scientific studies to determine if this is actually true.