3CHI
About this product
Our .5 ml THCv vape cartridge features almost 400mg of 100% hemp-derived THCv, an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin, and almost 100 mg of a custom blend of CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBDv, and terpenes.
500mg total extract
400mg THCv
50 mg blend of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDv, and other hemp compounds
50 mg custom blend of terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum THCv oil and a custom blend of terpenes
THCv Vape Cartridge Extract Description:
Type: Broad-spectrum THCv with natural terpenes
Amount of Extract: 500 mg
THCv Content: ~400 mg
Extraction Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content: less than 0.3% (typically none detected)
Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes
What is THCv?
THCv is an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin, and is a cannabinoid with few formal scientific studies on it. THCv is a potential antagonist or agonist of the CB1 receptor, depending on the dose. There are thoughts that it could be good for suppressing appetite, but there are not enough scientific studies to determine if this is actually true.
500mg total extract
400mg THCv
50 mg blend of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDv, and other hemp compounds
50 mg custom blend of terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum THCv oil and a custom blend of terpenes
THCv Vape Cartridge Extract Description:
Type: Broad-spectrum THCv with natural terpenes
Amount of Extract: 500 mg
THCv Content: ~400 mg
Extraction Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content: less than 0.3% (typically none detected)
Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes
What is THCv?
THCv is an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin, and is a cannabinoid with few formal scientific studies on it. THCv is a potential antagonist or agonist of the CB1 receptor, depending on the dose. There are thoughts that it could be good for suppressing appetite, but there are not enough scientific studies to determine if this is actually true.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!