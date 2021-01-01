Loading…
Logo for the brand 3CHI

3CHI

THCv Vape Cartridge - Blue Dream

About this product

Our .5 ml THCv vape cartridge features almost 400mg of 100% hemp-derived THCv, an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin, and almost 100 mg of a custom blend of CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBDv, and terpenes.

500mg total extract
400mg THCv
50 mg blend of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDv, and other hemp compounds
50 mg custom blend of terpenes

no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

Ingredients: Broad Spectrum THCv oil and a custom blend of terpenes

THCv Vape Cartridge Extract Description:

Type: Broad-spectrum THCv with natural terpenes

Amount of Extract: 500 mg

THCv Content: ~400 mg

Extraction Material: Hemp

∆9THC Content: less than 0.3% (typically none detected)

Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes

What is THCv?

THCv is an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin, and is a cannabinoid with few formal scientific studies on it. THCv is a potential antagonist or agonist of the CB1 receptor, depending on the dose. There are thoughts that it could be good for suppressing appetite, but there are not enough scientific studies to determine if this is actually true.
