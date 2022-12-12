Strain: Hybrid

Effects: Relaxing, Uplifting, Motivating

Flavor: Earthy, Woodsy, Berry



Delta 8 THC Sauce – Cannabis-Derived Terpenes

Our Delta 8 THC sauces are the most potent Delta 8 sauces on the market, currently testing at around 900mg (90%) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC. This product also includes minor amounts of CBN, CBC, and 5% strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes taken from the top growers for the top brands in California and Oregon. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC sauce contains approximately:



1 Gram Total Extract –

~900-950mg Delta 8 THC (90%+)

~50-100 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes

no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

This a very pure, very concentrated product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products.



Recommended Use: Use as recommended by doctor. Note this extract is extremely sticky.



DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT



Consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.



What is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is an isomer of CBD and another cannabinoid found in hemp and hemp extracts. While Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC have similar names, they are distinctly different compounds with distinctly different characteristics, and there are clear-cut reasons why delta 8 THC was made fully federally legal by H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 and delta 9 THC was limited to a maximum content of 0.3%.



Most Common Delta 8 THC Effects*

Happy

Calm

Motivated

*There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of delta 8 THC. Everything that follows is based on firsthand user experiences with delta 8 THC and is provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our delta 8 THC sauce does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same.



That said, vaping delta 8 THC is slightly different than consuming it orally. When vaped, many people report delta 8 THC as being the opposite of delta 9 THC in many of the best ways possible. The Delta 8 THC inhalation is known to boost mood and promote calm feelings, while simultaneously giving energy and a motivational and functional “buzz”.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Important Product Notes

DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR.

This Delta 8 THC product may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.

This Delta 8 THC can be intoxicating to some people. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product.

Our 1g Delta 8 THC sauce products are legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. 3Chi retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. 3Chi is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.