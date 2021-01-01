About this product

Hellooo, indoor cultivation! This one is zone M3 indoor cultivation and Level 1 and 2 manufacturing, distribution and testing and essentially every other use aside from greenhouse cultivation.



If you’ve been imagining what your grow would look like in a larger space that aligns with Los Angele’s latest proposed zoning ordinance, look no further. Give us a call today to see this one before it’s gone!



This property is already wide-open and ready for its next tenant. With concrete floors, high ceilings, plenty of space around structural beams, a secure door and a roll-away door, you can utilize the space as you see fit.



Move in, grow to your wall’s content and share your gifts with the world.