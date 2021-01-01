About this product

How high are those ceilings? 24 feet!



Imagine stacking containers, building onto the existing mezzanine or getting creative with your vertical space here…



The possibilities in this property are really endless and could be yours to play with!



You’ll have…

• A mostly open floor plan

• Concrete floors

• Extremely high ceilings

• Up to 200 AMPS of power (Likely upgradable)

• A private, fenced lot and more



This one is zoned M3 and would be appropriate for RETAIL (Including storefront), Microbusiness, L1 Cultivation, L1 Manufacturing, Distribution and L2 Manufacturing.



Interest peaked? Give us a call or email us at 949-9167-0022 x407 or info@420realproperties.com for more details!



420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210