This ideal-sized compliant property is located within one of Long Beach's permissible zones and with its high ceilings and two roll-ups, is perfect for your next venture. It includes a fenced yard with alley-access as well as a detached garage structure and courtyard. NOTE: The landlord also plans to expand the space to 4,200 SQFT for the future tenant.



