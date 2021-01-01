About this product

**New 420 Real Properties Listing**



What if you could move into a Long Beach property in the city-designated pink zone use and begin your permit application process this month?



Well, now you can!



This 2,700 SF space comes equipped with enough power to get your operation up and running as soon as you move in and, with a few modifications, will enable you to design the layout of your entrepreneurial venture exactly as you see fit. With space for 5+ cars inside your enclosed yard, this secure building will support your growing company, enabling you to be in compliance with city and (eventually) state regulations.



If you’ve been searching for a space in Long Beach that is in the appropriate zone, has a secure gated lot and entrances, is already wired for security systems, has multiple restrooms for your team, at a reasonable price per square foot AND can support your expanding business, this is it!



Give us a call at 949-916-0022 x407 or email info@420realproperties.com to book a complimentary consultation today - before this one gets leased!