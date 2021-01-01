About this product

This brick structure compliant industrial property contains two separate open spaces + an office and an enclosed, private gated yard.



With ceiling heights that reach 20', it will be wide-open when leased and is available immediately. In addition to the enclosed area, you also have enough lot space to park up to 8 cars.



This one will go fast and is already accepting offers. Call 949-916-0022 x407 or email info@420realproperties.com for more information today!