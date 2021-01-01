About this product

This unique, state compliant property has two private entrances, a private fenced parking lot, a kitchen and bathroom and currently contains 8 individual rooms with additional open-areas to support all stages of your growing process.



Landlord is open to the future tenant removing the interior rooms if a wide-open floor plan is desired which means, the world is your oyster with this one. Design it as you see fit and build whatever your heart desires here.



Call us at 949-916-0022 x407 or email info@420realproperties.com today for more details!