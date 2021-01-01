About this product

This wide-open compliant property is in the appropriate location for dispensary use, has a private, secure gated yard with plenty of parking, two roll-up entrances, 20' ceilings and can be built-out to meet all of your needs.



It is ready and waiting to support the growth of your business and at under $1/SQFTm you can't beat the price on this space!



CALL 949-916-0022 x407 or EMAIL info@420realproperties.com FOR MORE DETAILS)