About this product

We know what you’re saying. There’s no way you’ll ever find yourself sitting on 12 ounces of herb. But life has a way of surprising us sometimes. And wouldn’t this be one hell of a surprise? We think it’s better to be prepared than sorry. So go for it. Grab a 1.5 gallon jar and start wishing for the stars.



Specs:



Machine Blown Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Holds: 12 oz (336.0 g) | 1.5 gal (5.67 l)

Height: 10.0” (25.4 cm)

Width: 9.0” (22.9 cm)

Made in the USA