About this product

Have you ever have a friend laugh when you try to explain how incredibly fuzzy your latest batch of dank is? Instead of punching him, capture a 1600x1200 picture of your nugs with this 200x USB microscope to show him what he’s missing. Then, when asks you to share, pretend you don’t speak English and hang up the phone.



Specs:



1.3 MP camera

USB powered

4 LED lights for illumination and clarity

20-200x magnification

10mm to infinity focus range

Create videos in .avi format

Download our 420 Scope Field Guide!