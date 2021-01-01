420 Science
420 Scope 200x USB Microscope
About this product
Have you ever have a friend laugh when you try to explain how incredibly fuzzy your latest batch of dank is? Instead of punching him, capture a 1600x1200 picture of your nugs with this 200x USB microscope to show him what he’s missing. Then, when asks you to share, pretend you don’t speak English and hang up the phone.
Specs:
1.3 MP camera
USB powered
4 LED lights for illumination and clarity
20-200x magnification
10mm to infinity focus range
Create videos in .avi format
Download our 420 Scope Field Guide!
