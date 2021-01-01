420 Science
420 Scope 60-100x LED Microscope
About this product
A Closer Look
We’ve all had those times where we come across some herb that’s greener, fuzzier, and more crystallized than we ever dreamed possible. While some people take a moment to thank the strain gods, we take a moment to whip out this portable scope and look a little closer. Up to 100x closer, to be exact.
Specs:
60-100x magnification
Bright, ultra-white LED light
Comes with long-lasting batteries
Replacement batteries SG3 / 392 (requires 3)
