420 Science

420 Scope 60-100x LED Microscope

About this product

A Closer Look

We’ve all had those times where we come across some herb that’s greener, fuzzier, and more crystallized than we ever dreamed possible. While some people take a moment to thank the strain gods, we take a moment to whip out this portable scope and look a little closer. Up to 100x closer, to be exact.

Specs:

60-100x magnification
Bright, ultra-white LED light
Comes with long-lasting batteries
Replacement batteries SG3 / 392 (requires 3)
