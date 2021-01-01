About this product

A Closer Look



We’ve all had those times where we come across some herb that’s greener, fuzzier, and more crystallized than we ever dreamed possible. While some people take a moment to thank the strain gods, we take a moment to whip out this portable scope and look a little closer. Up to 100x closer, to be exact.



Specs:



60-100x magnification

Bright, ultra-white LED light

Comes with long-lasting batteries

Replacement batteries SG3 / 392 (requires 3)