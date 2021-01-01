About this product

You want pics, videos, and the ability to capture both at magnification levels up to 800x? Some people would call you crazy. Others would call you greedy. But us? We call you the type of person who could use our 800x USB microscope. Plug it into your Mac or PC and see your stash like never before.



Specs:



2 MP camera

USB powered

8 LED lights for illumination and clarity

20-800x magnification

10mm to infinity focus range

Create videos in .avi format

Download our 420 Scope Field Guide!