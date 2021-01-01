420 Science
420 Scope 800x USB Microscope
About this product
You want pics, videos, and the ability to capture both at magnification levels up to 800x? Some people would call you crazy. Others would call you greedy. But us? We call you the type of person who could use our 800x USB microscope. Plug it into your Mac or PC and see your stash like never before.
Specs:
2 MP camera
USB powered
8 LED lights for illumination and clarity
20-800x magnification
10mm to infinity focus range
Create videos in .avi format
Download our 420 Scope Field Guide!
