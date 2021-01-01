About this product

Introducing DabDish Pro, the 2nd Generation silicone bowl and insert. The new version comes in two sizes that fit perfectly in our Small and Large Concentrate Jars.



You'll always have a place to rest your sticky dabber because we upgraded the original design with a notched dabber rest. And the large size now features dual chambers to securely store two different concentrates.



Those who like to conserve can use the rounded lip to wipe excess wax from their dabber.



Specs:



Fits Small Concentrate Jar / JAR NOT INCLUDED

Notched Dabber Rest

Rounded lip for wiping

Dishwasher-safe

Heat-resistant to 500 degrees

FDA-approved silicone

Small Dish 1.25" W x .975" H