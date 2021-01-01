About this product

Drop in nails are designed for two purposes. The Titanium downstem slides straight down the direct inject joint so your joint stays nice and clean. Plus they have five half moon shaped vapor entry holes so your dabs don't lose airflow and your hits come just as quick as you touch your tool to the nail.



Grade 2 Titanium

Height: 1.75" Dish Width: 0.50"

Fits 14mm Direct Inject