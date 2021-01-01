About this product

We are proud to introduce our redesign of the Kargo water pipe! The Kargo 2 is everything we loved about the old piece along with some great additions like percs, a better fitting lid, and an overall innovative design that lets you have access to your juiciest nugs right where you need them. The smaller chamber and sidecar mouthpiece make this Kargo super stable and reliable. The Kargo 2 Hammerhead perc is a two-sided inline oriented showerhead that effortlessly pushes water and bubbles to the sides of the chamber. You can rip as hard as you want on the Hammer and it will not slow down. This Kargo 2 comes protected by a one year warranty, if it breaks we'll replace it*.



Specs:



Built-In 420 Jar

Hammerhead Perc

Height: 7"

Base Width: 4.5"

Takes 14mm male accessories

Protected by 1 year Kargo 2 Replacement Plan - details below

Protect your Kargo with the Kargo Replacement Plan.



You'll have peace of mind knowing that if your pipe breaks under normal usage or even exotic usage for that matter, you'll receive a replacement piece, shipped to you for free.



This plan protects your new Kargo against common breakages and unexpected accidents that can potentially ruin your entire life. Coverage is for one year, starting from the date of purchase.



Replacing your smashed to bits, daily driver will be a breeze. Just email us a picture of your broken pipe. We'll confirm your proof of purchase and send you a replacement right away.



That's it.



The Kargo Replacement Plan covers one-time replacement of your Kargo water pipe. Does not cover broken accessories including bowls, domes, nails, or downstems. One time replace meet only, replacement item is not covered by a new warranty. Photo of broken Kargo must be submitted to help@420science.com before a replacement can be shipped.



Contract Delivery: Physical Certificate

Benefits: One free replacement of an identical or similar product of equal or lesser value for up to 365 days from purchase date.

Coverage: One Year of Protection. Replacement includes all items that came packaged with the original pipe.

Length of Coverage: 1Year from date of purchase

Support: 888-420-5277 or help@420science.com



Warranty must be purchased at the same time as the product