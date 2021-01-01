About this product

Having your own half-ounce is one of the benefits of growing up. But with age comes responsibility. You've got to keep those nugs nice and fresh until it's time to replenish! Let us help you out. Pick from our 12 available designs, fill with your favorite freshies, and embrace the perks of being an adult.



Specs:



Pressed Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal

Holds: å_ oz (14 g) | 8 fl oz (236 ml)

Height: 3.5in (8.9 cm)

Width: 2.75in (7.0 cm)

Made in Asia

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website