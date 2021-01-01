420 Science
Large Clear Screw-Top Jar
About this product
Having your own half-ounce is one of the benefits of growing up. But with age comes responsibility. You've got to keep those nugs nice and fresh until it's time to replenish! Let us help you out. Pick from our 12 available designs, fill with your favorite freshies, and embrace the perks of being an adult.
Specs:
Pressed Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal
Holds: å_ oz (14 g) | 8 fl oz (236 ml)
Height: 3.5in (8.9 cm)
Width: 2.75in (7.0 cm)
Made in Asia
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
