Open the lid. Do you know what you’ll see? Reverse bevel. Yeah, that’s right. We said it. Reverse. Bevel. In other words, you won’t be finding any fragments of wax or herb getting stuck in a crevice. Which is nice. Because while fingers are great for scooping, there are some places they just can’t reach.



Specs:



Pressed Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal

Holds: A shitload of concentrate (100 ml)

Height: 1.75” (4.5 cm)

Width: 2.5” (7.6 cm)

Made in Europe

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website