Large Concentrate Jar

Open the lid. Do you know what you’ll see? Reverse bevel. Yeah, that’s right. We said it. Reverse. Bevel. In other words, you won’t be finding any fragments of wax or herb getting stuck in a crevice. Which is nice. Because while fingers are great for scooping, there are some places they just can’t reach.

NEW! Add a DabDish Pro Silicone Insert

Pressed Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal
Holds: A shitload of concentrate (100 ml)
Height: 1.75” (4.5 cm)
Width: 2.5” (7.6 cm)
Made in Europe
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
