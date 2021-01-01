420 Science
Large Latch-Top Jar
About this product
You’ve got a quarter pound, we’ve got a hermetically-sealed jar that’s begging to keep it fresh. Why are you making it beg? That’s not cool. All it wants to do is help you out. It’s offering you quality, clarity, strength, and your choice of two pewter medallions. So please, for the jar’s sake, stop the charade and just say yes.
Specs:
Holds: 4 oz (113 g) | 64 fl oz (1.9 l)
Height: 8.5” (21.6 cm)
Width: 5. 0” (12.7 cm)
Latch Top Lid with Gasket Seal
Hand-crafted Pewter Medallion
Pressed Borosilicate Glass
Made in Italy
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
