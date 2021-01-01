About this product

When you're holding a half-ounce of dank, you owe it to yourself to remember these very important things about the large Pop-Top jar. First, it has a durable base. Second, it pops with freshness every time you open it. And third, High Times called it ‰ÛÏthe best in herb storage.in



Specs:



Machine Blown Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Glass Lid w/ Airtight Plastic Gasket

Holds: å_+ oz (16.0 g) | 10 fl oz (300 ml)

Height: 4.5in (11.4 cm)

Width: 3.5in (8.9 cm)

Made in the USA

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty