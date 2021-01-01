420 Science
Large UV Screw-Top Jar
About this product
Did you know the ancient Egyptians kept valuable essences and herbs in violet glass containers? They knew the value of shielding plants from the sun, and so do we. Put your half ounce in here and embrace the wisdom of the ancients with every toke you take.
Specs:
Pressed Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal
Holds: 1/2 oz (14.0 g) | 8.5 fl oz (250 ml)
Height: 4.0in (10.1 cm)
Width: 3.0in (7.6 cm)
Made in Europe
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
Specs:
Pressed Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal
Holds: 1/2 oz (14.0 g) | 8.5 fl oz (250 ml)
Height: 4.0in (10.1 cm)
Width: 3.0in (7.6 cm)
Made in Europe
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!