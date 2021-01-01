About this product

Did you know the ancient Egyptians kept valuable essences and herbs in violet glass containers? They knew the value of shielding plants from the sun, and so do we. Put your half ounce in here and embrace the wisdom of the ancients with every toke you take.



Specs:



Pressed Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal

Holds: 1/2 oz (14.0 g) | 8.5 fl oz (250 ml)

Height: 4.0in (10.1 cm)

Width: 3.0in (7.6 cm)

Made in Europe

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

