Now we're starting to get a little serious. Our medium jar holds up to a quarter ounce of your favorite herb. Hell, it can hold up to a quarter ounce of your least favorite herb, too. Because you may be a strain snob, but you know it's better to be with than without.



Specs:



Pressed Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal

Holds: å_ oz (7 g) | 4 fl oz (118 ml)

Height: 2.75in (7.0 cm)

Width: 2.25in (5.7 cm)

Made in Asia

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website