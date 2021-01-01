About this product

Quartz Glass Bangers are a great way to do big, low temp dabs. The quartz glass can withstand daily use better than soft, or even boro glass. The banger has a deep bucket and a large expanding downstem that fits directly onto your piece. The air path for these pieces is exquisite and we know you will enjoy them. Find a Quartz Banger in your rig's joint size and angle for just the right fit and a perfect rip.



Specs:



2mm thick quartz glass

2" arm length

19mm Male, comes in both 45 and 90 degree styles

Angled bucket

Large airway for long draws