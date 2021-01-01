420 Science
Quartz Domless Nail - Ground Joint - Male
About this product
Quartz nails are magnitudes better than cheap glass dabbing accessories and last longer without being much more expensive. If you want your rig to have a clean, sleek, all clear scientific appearance then quartz is the way to go. The domeless feature of these nails ensures a simple and functional setup. The male end allows you to convert any Dry Herb piece into an Oil Rig. As with Titanium nails, we recommend seasoning your Quartz nail in order to enjoy the full flavor of your concentrates.
Specs:
Height: 2"
All Quartz Body
Available in 14mm
