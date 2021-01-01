About this product

Quartz nails are magnitudes better than cheap glass dabbing accessories and last longer without being much more expensive. If you want your rig to have a clean, sleek, all clear scientific appearance then quartz is the way to go. The domeless feature of these nails ensures a simple and functional setup. The male end allows you to convert any Dry Herb piece into an Oil Rig. As with Titanium nails, we recommend seasoning your Quartz nail in order to enjoy the full flavor of your concentrates.



Specs:



Height: 2"

All Quartz Body

Available in 14mm